As the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor bout gets closer, Jake Paul could set up the “biggest women’s fight in history.”

As the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor bout approaches, Jake Paul could set up the “biggest women’s fight in history.”

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul wants to help make the “biggest fight in women’s boxing history” between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

When Paul made his debut against AnEsOnGib in January 2020, seven-weight world champion Serrano, 33, fought on the same bill as Paul.

Back in August, the Puerto Rican superstar was on the undercard of Paul’s main event fight against Tyron Woodley.

Serrano signed with Paul’s new Most Valuable Promotions after that event, which saw both fighters win.

They’re now hoping to make a superfight with Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion.

The 35-year-old Olympic gold medalist, who has won all 19 of her professional fights, was set to face Serrano in May of last year until coronavirus restrictions scuttled the deal.

They haven’t been able to make the fight since then, but Taylor’s promoter Hearn now believes Paul is eager to make history by assisting Serrano in securing the huge fight.

Both women will fight at the end of 2021, and if they survive, a massive mega-fight appears to be in the works.

“We’ve been talking with Most Valuable Promotions and we want to do it here in New York,” Hearn told The Mirror.

“Katie and Serrano fight in December, so I’m expecting that fight to take place in late April or early May.”

“Jake is still the mastermind behind everything.

I believe Jake has developed a fondness for Amanda Serrano, and he’s given her a great platform and raised her profile significantly.

“And he wants to be the guy who puts on the biggest women’s boxing fight of all time.”

“It’s partly because he likes Amanda, and partly as an ego trip where he can get a huge payday for Amanda, give her the greatest fight of all time, and say, ‘I did that.'”

Last month, Paul said that Serrano and Taylor’s fight was “on its way to being completed.”

On December 18, Serrano takes on Miriam Gutierrez, who Taylor defeated by unanimous decision last year. Serrano has won 41 of her 43 fights and has not been defeated since 2012.

On the undercard of Paul’s grudge match with Tommy Fury, that fight will take place in Florida.

Taylor will defend her four lightweight belts in Liverpool seven days earlier when she faces Kazakh fighter Firuza Sharipova.

