As the anti-vaxx star is held in a ‘filthy’ hotel, Novak Djokovic’s demands for a personal chef, apartment, and tennis court are denied.

As anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic is held in a ‘filthy’ hotel, his demands for a personal chef, apartment, and tennis court are denied.

While in immigration custody at the (dollar)109-a-night Park Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne, the World No. 1 has been told he will not be treated differently.

Djokovic, 34, is set to miss the Australian Open after his visa was revoked unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Following a six-hour stand-off at Melbourne Airport and a major U-turn by Australian authorities, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner received his marching orders.

Before his visa was abruptly revoked, he was granted a vaccine exemption in order to compete.

Djokovic is now being held in an infamous immigration hotel known as the “Alternative Place of Detention” until a court decides whether or not he should be deported on Monday.

Maggot-riddled food, mouldy bread, fires, Covid outbreaks, and bugs in rooms have all been reported by previous guests.

Since December 2020, the building has been used as a government detention hotel, with staff and guests reportedly referring to it as a “covid incubator.”

The Australian Border Force, according to the Daily Mail Australia, turned down Djokovic’s request for a personal chef to help him stick to his strict diet as a tennis pro.

He had also requested to be moved to an apartment with a tennis court so that he could train for the Australian Open, which begins in less than a week.

In order to make the move to the apartment, Djokovic even offered to pay for private security guards.

The authorities, on the other hand, have denied all of the star’s requests and have ordered him to remain at the hotel until a court decision is made next week.

Dijana Djokavic, Djokavic’s mother, has criticized the hotel’s conditions.

“I spoke with him a couple of hours ago, he was good, we didn’t speak a lot but we spoke for a few minutes,” she said at a press conference in Belgrade.

“He was attempting to sleep but was unable to do so.

“What can I say as a mother, you can imagine how I feel, I’ve been feeling terrible since yesterday, the last 24 hours.”

“They’re holding him like a prisoner, which isn’t right or human.”

“I’m hoping he’ll stay strong because we’re trying to give him some energy so he can keep going.”

I’m hoping he’ll come out on top.”

“His lodging [is]terrible,” she continued.

If it is a hotel at all, it is a small immigration hotel.

Everything is filthy with bugs, and the food is terrible.

“They won’t let him move to a better hotel or a rented house.”

She continued, “I…

