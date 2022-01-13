As the Aston Villa transfer is completed, Lucas Digne takes a veiled dig at Rafa Benitez for ending his Everton ‘love affair.’

As the Aston Villa transfer is completed, Lucas Digne takes a subtle dig at Rafa Benitez for ending his Everton ‘love affair.’

ASTON VILLA new boy Lucas Digne has bid an emotional farewell to Everton and taken a dig at Toffees manager Rafa Benitez in the process.

Digne and Benitez had a spat, leading to the 28-year-old’s desire to leave the club.

Following Philippe Coutinho as Steven Gerrard’s second signing as Aston Villa manager, the Frenchman has joined the club in a £25 million deal.

But, given that he signed a new contract less than a year ago, Digne hinted in an emotional farewell on Instagram that he originally intended to stay at Everton long-term.

It’s a strong indication that Benitez is the man who pushed him out the door at Goodison Park after a squabble.

“Only a year ago, I signed a new contract with the goal of staying at this club for a long time, giving everything for my club, the development and project that I believed in – and for the passionate fans,” Digne wrote.

In another dig at Benitez, the left-back added that he “did not expect” to leave in the circumstances he did.

Digne also admitted that he felt he had been subjected to unfair treatment, with Benitez being the main suspect.

He’s been out for a few weeks and hasn’t played for Everton since the 4-1 Merseyside Derby loss to Liverpool on December 1.

“Everything must come to an end,” he continued.

I just didn’t think it would end up like this.

“I’m very sad about what’s happened and what’s been said about me in the last month.”

But I will not engage in a verbal battle with anyone.

“The club doesn’t deserve it, the fans don’t deserve it, and to be honest, I don’t think I do either.”

In what appears to be another apparent dig at Benitez, Digne went on to thank those at the club who want the best for the club, rather than for themselves.

“There are so many good and decent people in and around Everton who want the best for this club, not just for themselves – and to them I can only say from the bottom of my heart: I wish you the best!” he wrote.

“To all of you wonderful, proud, and passionate true Evertonians, I say thank you.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other.

