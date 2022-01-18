As the Brit considers retirement, Kell Brook claims Floyd Mayweather wants to fight the winner of his fight with Amir Khan.

As the Brit contemplates retirement, Kell Brook claims Floyd Mayweather wants to fight the winner of his fight with Amir Khan.

Brook and Khan will fight on February 19 in a bitter rematch that has been in the works for several years.

If either of the 35-year-olds loses, they may be forced to retire.

Brook, on the other hand, has ruled out retiring from the sport, citing Floyd Mayweather, 44, and rising British star Conor Benn, 25, as potential opponents if he defeats Khan.

“I think a lot of people want me to say I’m going to retire and what’s going to happen after,” he told iFL TV.

“Conor Benn has been mentioned, Mayweather has stated that he wants the winner, Danny Garcia has stated that he wants the winner, and Keith Thurman has resurfaced.”

“My mojo is back, and I’m talking to you right now.”

I still have the feeling of being young and invigorated.

I had a great time.

But it’s clear that I’m thinking about this fight.

“A fighter, and many fighters with experience in this game, overlook fighters and look for future fights after the one in front of them.”

“For this match, I’m solely focused on Khan.”

“Will I retire? We’ll see how I feel.”

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 after a lucrative crossover fight with ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, 33.

He has since fought twice in exhibitions, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more than the American legend, went the distance over eight rounds, defeating him.

Mayweather, who is currently in negotiations with 20-year-old YouTuber ‘Money Kicks,’ has previously stated that he will never return to traditional boxing.

Brook is unlikely to persuade Mayweather to fight, but he has issued a stern warning to Khan.

“I’m not sure if I hate him – that’s a strong word – but I’m on the hate side,” he said.

“I despise the man, and I can’t wait to punch him in the face.”

“I can’t wait to get my knuckles to the glove’s nearest point and hammer it into his face.”