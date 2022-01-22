As the cash-strapped club offloads flops to free up wages, ex-Chelsea star Oscar reveals that talks with Barcelona are ‘not over.’

Oscar, an ex-Chelsea player, claims that talks with Barcelona are ‘not over’ as the cash-strapped club offloads flops to free up wages.

According to reports, Oscar, the former Chelsea striker, is still in talks with Barcelona about a possible transfer.

According to Brazilian news outlets, the ex-Blue insists that talks are’still ongoing,’ with the Catalan club reportedly awaiting player departures.

Following a £60 million move to Shanghai Port, the former Stamford Bridge midfielder now plays in the Chinese Super League.

And the player, who won four major trophies with Chelsea, became one of the highest-paid footballers in the world after making the switch in 2017.

Oscar is said to have revealed Barcelona’s interest in bringing him to the Nou Camp to the Brazilian news site TNT Sports.

“I was told about this interest,” the midfielder explained. “I guess they’re still trying to figure something out.”

“Barca has a problem with new signings, and they’d still have to work out a deal with my club.”

“According to what I’ve been told, talks with Barcelona are still ongoing.

“The issue is that they’re having trouble registering new signings… there must be some Barca departures.”

Oscar is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to secure a January transfer to the Nou Camp, according to reports.

The midfielder, who began his senior playing career with Sao Paulo FC in Brazil, is thought to earn around £400,000 per week, making him the fifth highest paid footballer in the world.

Following the arrivals of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres and veteran defender Dani Alves, Barca are said to be looking to bolster their ranks.

And, with his claim that the Catalan giants are “back as big players” in the market, club president Joan Laporta is optimistic that new additions will be made this month.

However, it was reported earlier this month that the side was unable to register Ferran Torres following his transfer from City due to financial concerns.

With Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, and Sergino Dest’s futures in doubt, they are reportedly looking to cut costs.

Oscar, who spent five years at Chelsea, has won silverware in China, including the league title in 2018 and the Chinese Cup the following year.

Following a 2012 move from Brazilian side Internacional, the player won two Premier League titles as well as the league and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.