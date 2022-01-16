As the club fights back from relegation, emotional One Direction star Niall Horan praises Derby heroes and Wayne Rooney.

One Direction’s Niall Horan has praised Derby County’s heroes, including Wayne Rooney, as the club fights back from relegation.

Niall Horan, a former member of One Direction and a die-hard Derby County supporter, praised his team after another win on Saturday.

Due to their ongoing financial crisis, Wayne Rooney’s team is in danger of going out of business, and the EFL has docked them 24 points.

They’ve also been hit with a transfer ban recently.

Despite their serious off-field issues, Derby has won four of their last five Championship games and is unbeaten in the league since December 1.

Horan insists he has never been more proud to be a Rams supporter than after their 1-0 victory over Blackpool at the weekend.

“There are towns up and down the country that live for their football on a Saturday, and Derby is well and truly one of them,” he said on Twitter.

“Since 1884, a working-class town with a strong football club.

“I’ve always been a derby fan, and I’ve never been more proud of it.”

Horan has supported Derby County since he was a kid and currently owns a season ticket at Pride Park.

His social media followers praised him for his unwavering devotion in response to his post.

“Your love for this team since you were a child is truly unique,” one person said.

“We know Niall,” said a third.

Your dedication is admirable.

“I’m hoping everything will work out.”

“This season has shown what the club means to the fans!” a fervent Derby fan responded to the popstar.

“All Derby supporters have wished for is for their team to be passionate over the years.”

“This current group is bursting at the seams with enthusiasm!”

Derby County could be relegated from the Championship if they can’t show they have the financial means to finish the season.

When the order was given to have funds in place by midday on February 1st, heated exchanges between League officials and the club’s administrators reached a new high.

Derby must either find a bidder willing to put in funds to cover the season or sell some of their few remaining players to meet the deadline.

If the EFL is unhappy, they can have their ‘golden share’ suspended, which would force them out of the Championship and have their results removed.

After administrators Quantuma were unable to reach an agreement with the EFL to handle Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s claims, this threat arose.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Mike Ashley, a group led by Andy Appleby, and an unidentified third party are all interested in purchasing the club, but they will not take on the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.