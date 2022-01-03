As the club works on SIX January transfers, Kieron Trippier could be a Newcastle player in time for the FA Cup tie.

On Saturday, KIERAN TRIPPIER could make his Newcastle debut.

The Toon will play Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park at 3 p.m.

The Magpies hope to complete the transfer by the end of the week, in time to register the full-back for the start of the season, according to the i.

If that fails, Trippier should be fully integrated into the squad by the time Watford comes to Newcastle on January 15.

Within hours of the transfer window opening on New Year’s Day, Toon had submitted a permanent bid for Trippier.

Although the initial offer was turned down, a higher fee should persuade Atletico Madrid to accept – after which personal terms, such as release clauses, must be worked out.

After Atletico’s 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the England full-back was the last player off the pitch, appearing to bid farewell to the home fans.

Diego Simeone has admitted that his first-choice right-back is likely to be lost.

“We have always had to live with these situations, important and very good players within the team who have options to leave,” the Argentine said.

“Then it will be up to the footballer to decide.”

As a result, we’ll try to keep track of what’s going on and find solutions.

“He is a key player for our team, and we coaches can’t control players’ decisions; all we can do is tell Trippier how important he is to the team.”

That could be the first of SIX transfers in what appears to be a busy January window for the Toon.

Newcastle is currently in 19th place in the Premier League table, having won just one of their 19 games.

Eddie Howe is well aware that keeping the world’s wealthiest club in the Premier League next season is a monumental task.

It’s important to bring in new faces, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be ready to work right away.

Sven Botman, a £30 million-rated Lille defender, is said to be in talks, while others could join on loan.

In recent days, Aaron Ramsey, Anthony Martial, James Tarkowski, Ousmane Dembele, and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all been linked with Tyneside moves.

Newcastle may not be able to land their top targets even with deep pockets and a popular manager, especially without a chief executive or director of football in place.

Amanda Staveley is effectively running the company as CEO, with the help of people like head of recruitment Steve Nickson, chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and board member Jamie Reuben.

