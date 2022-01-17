As the club’s highest paid players are revealed, Bruno Fernandes ‘wants a new contract in line with Man Utd’s top earners.

BRUNO FERNANDES wants to stay at Manchester United by becoming one of the club’s highest earners.

The 27-year-old Portuguese striker scored twice as Manchester United drew 2-2 with Aston Villa on Saturday after blowing a two-goal lead.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020, he has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists.

Only Mohamed Salah (45) of Liverpool and Harry Kane (34) of Tottenham have scored more goals in the Premier League during that time.

When Fernandes arrived at United, he signed a five-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension.

We reported a few months ago that Fernandes was in talks for a new lucrative contract that would bring his weekly salary to around £250,000.

After the ex-Sporting Lisbon midfielder’s representatives turned down an offer in the autumn, ‘those talks have been temporarily shelved,’ according to The Athletic.

They claim that once the current campaign is over, negotiations will resume in May.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns around £400,000 per week, is United’s highest-paid player.

Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford all earn over £200,000 per week, while goalkeeper David de Gea earns £375,000 per week.

Despite the fact that talks between Fernandes and the club have broken down, United remain unconcerned about the situation.

He has a contract that runs until 2025, but he wants his pay to be increased so that he can compete for one of the highest salaries in the team.

