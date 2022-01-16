As the club’s next boss is urged to oversee the transfer clearout, Roy Keane names only THREE Man United players he would keep.

As the club legend urges the next manager to oversee the transfer clearout, Roy Keane names only THREE Manchester United players he would keep.

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane has declared that only THREE players from the current squad will be retained.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, the 50-year-old has urged the club’s next permanent manager to clear out the deadwood.

United has only won one of their last four Premier League games, putting them in serious danger of finishing outside the top four.

Ralf Rangnick’s team is in seventh place, five points behind West Ham in fourth.

And, while Keane has named only three players around whom he would build his team, he has stressed the importance of bringing ‘hungry’ and ‘quality’ players to Old Trafford.

As United blew a two-goal lead at Villa Park, Keane was on the sidelines as a Sky Sports pundit.

Jamie Redknapp asked the Irishman after the game how many players he could rely on from the current squad.

“How many would I keep you mean?” Keane replied. “I don’t know, I really don’t.”

Keane was then asked by presenter David Jones if he would keep Bruno Fernandes.

“It’s true,” Keane replied.

It’s not all doom and gloom, Bruno. Look at [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“You have [Raphael] Varane and some talented young players.”

Rangnick isn’t sure about the full-backs, according to Redknapp, who has given deputes Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles game time in recent weeks.

Keane responded to Redknapp’s point by saying that the next permanent manager will have to move some players on.

“Obviously not,” he commented.

But, of course, a new manager has arrived, and he may think I’m interested in the position.

“However, if a top coach is brought in, at the very least, you might look at some of the senior players and say, ‘At least their contracts are up.'”

“I can get some new, hungry, quality players into Manchester United by moving them on.”

Marcus Rashford, who was injured and missed the draw against Villa, looks ‘lost’ whenever he plays for Manchester United, according to Keane.

“He’s done incredible things in the last few years, both on and off the field,” he said, “but clearly there’s something wrong.”

“When I saw him Monday night [in the FA Cup against Villa], I thought to myself, ‘The lights are on, but no one’s home.’

The youngster appears to be bewildered.

Something isn’t quite right.

“With young players, it’s sometimes confidence, it could be anything on the football field, it could be stuff off the field.”

“The club must assist him, and senior players must assist young players.”

Man United has a lot of problems…

