As the court dismisses the Stanley Bar case, the Glasgow pub owner is free to reopen his establishment.

The owner of the Kinning Park pub was charged with continuing to sell food and drink on July 10, 2020, but the case was dismissed at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors dismissed a case accusing a pub owner of keeping her business open during a lockdown.

Elaine Byrne, 65, is accused of failing to close The Stanley Bar in Kinning Park, Glasgow, on July 10, 2020.

She failed to stop selling food or drink for human consumption, according to court documents.

Byrne was also accused of failing to produce her personal license when a constable or licensing standards officer demanded it.

She was also accused of not displaying the license or a copy of the summary for her customers to read.

Byrne and his co-accused, 57-year-old John Byrne, were charged with obstructing police officers on purpose.

They allegedly refused to engage or answer any questions, told officers to leave, and threatened to lock them up.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, the pair pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The prosecutor fiscal depute later dropped the case.

“Prosecutors have a duty to keep cases under review,” a Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesperson said. “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that no proceedings should be taken at this time.”

“Should more evidence become available in the future, the Crown reserves the right to proceed.”