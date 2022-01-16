As the court upholds Djokovic’s deportation, he will miss the Australian Open.

After hearing Novak Djokovic’s case, the Federal Court ruled unanimously against him on Sunday.

According to local media on Sunday, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic lost his chance to play in the Australian Open after an Australian court dismissed his appeal against the deportation order.

According to Australian ABC News, a three-judge panel of the Federal Court unanimously ruled against Djokovic on Sunday after hearing his case.

Djokovic was detained on Saturday after his visa was revoked for the second time by Australian authorities.

“Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said on Friday.

4, Djokovic claimed he had been granted a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccination, but his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force after he failed to meet COVID-19 entry requirements.

A federal court ordered his release after he was sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne.

For the year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires that all players be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic was named to the tournament’s official draw on Thursday.