As the deadline approaches, Mercedes is considering dropping its appeal against Max Verstappen’s F1 title victory.

As the deadline for filing an appeal against Max Verstappen’s F1 title victory approaches, Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is considering dropping the case.

The team is debating whether to pursue a case that the FIA has previously dismissed and is likely to dismiss again.

Mercedes has until 7 p.m. on Thursday to file an appeal following the contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi, in which Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One champion at the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

The deadline falls on the same day as the governing body’s prize-giving gala in Paris, where Verstappen is expected to receive the winner’s trophy, and thus has the potential to cause havoc.

Mercedes has remained deafeningly silent since filing a second appeal after the first failed to overturn the race result on the night of the race.

Because the FIA, the sport’s governing body, dismissed the first appeal and will hear a second, there is little chance that the controversial decision will be overturned, leaving Mercedes to decide whether to pursue their claims or drop them.

Mercedes, I understand, is still stunned by race director Michael Masi’s actions in the closing laps of Sunday’s divisive finale, when he acted unilaterally and against protocol in carrying out his duties under the safety car.

The team chastised him for allowing only five lapped cars in the field to unlap themselves, including those between Hamilton and Verstappen, and for bringing in the safety car a lap ahead of schedule, giving Verstappen a decisive advantage in a car with fresh tyres.

The FIA clearly cares more about protecting Masi’s position, and by extension its own, than the integrity of the outcome, dismissing the first appeal on the grounds that the race director is authorized to overrule the written regulation governing safety car protocols.

Mercedes would undoubtedly maintain the moral high ground if she took no further action.

They would be justified, on the other hand, in bringing the process to a regulatory conclusion in order to expose any bias or inconsistency, as well as out of respect for Hamilton, who would have been celebrating an unprecedented eighth championship as well as a knighthood had Masi followed the regulations to the letter.

