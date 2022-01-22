As the FA investigates a suspicious in-play wager, bookies have ‘flagged £310,000 of bets on a controversial Arsenal yellow card.’

As the FA investigates a suspicious in-play wager, bookies have ‘flagged £310,000 in bets on a controversial Arsenal yellow card.’

A £310,000 bet on an Arsenal player being sent off in a game earlier this season was reportedly flagged by a bookmaker.

Another £55,000 in-play bet is also being investigated by the FA.

The player was eventually arrested, but his identity has remained unknown.

According to The Athletic, one bookmaker reported the massive £310,000 wager to the ‘international betting watchdog over manipulation concerns.’

“The FA is aware of the matter in question and is investigating it,” the FA said.

The governing body is currently investigating the matter and has not yet launched a full-fledged investigation.

The betting pattern has been dubbed ‘highly unusual’ by several gambling industry insiders.

Such’spot betting,’ which is much easier for individuals involved in sporting events to manipulate, has long been a problem for governing bodies.

With four yellow cards between them, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka have the joint-most in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

With three, former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka are the next two on the list.

Two each for Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Rob Holding, and Martin Odegaard.

Eight more Gunners players have received a single yellow card.

Previously, gambling scandals have rocked the sport of football.

For a breach in December 2020, England and Newcastle star Kieran Trippier was fined £70,000 and banned for ten weeks.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Three Lions and Liverpool striker, was also banned for four months earlier that year after giving his family transfer information.

