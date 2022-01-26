As the German celebrates a year in charge, how do Thomas Tuchel’s and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea records compare?

As the German celebrates a year in charge, how do Thomas Tuchel’s and Jose Mourinho’s records as Chelsea managers compare?

Thomas Tuchel has been in charge of Chelsea for exactly one year, during which time the Blues have won the Champions League.

But, as the charismatic German approaches his 365th day in charge of Chelsea, how does his record compare to that of Jose Mourinho, one of the club’s all-time great managers?

Mourinho won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, and three League Cups during his two stints at Stamford Bridge, but the Champions League eluded him both times.

Tuchel, on the other hand, walked in and grabbed Old Big Ears just five months after being appointed.

With the Blues in League Cup final action against Liverpool next month, he could add another medal to his collection in the not-too-distant future.

When it comes to numbers, however, there isn’t much of a difference between the two managers.

Tuchel has 67 games under his belt, less than half of Mourinho’s second spell, and his team is averaging 1.7 goals per game.

That’s a tad lower than Mourinho’s 1.8 goals-per-game average in both spells as manager.

Tuchel’s team is also conceding an impressive 0.6 goals per game, matching Mourinho’s previous high standards at the club.

Despite winning the Premier League and the League Cup on his triumphant return to Chelsea, Mourinho’s second stint in charge was perhaps less successful.

That’s reflected in the numbers, with his defense conceding 0.9 goals per game the second time around.

Tuchel has a better clean sheet percentage than Mourinho, despite Mourinho’s reputation for well-organized and difficult-to-break-down sides.

Compared to 51% in Mourinho’s first spell and just 44% in his second, he has won 54 percent of his games.

The Portuguese, on the other hand, have an unrivaled first-round win rate.

Between 2004 and 2007, the ‘Special One’ had an incredible 67 percent win rate.

Chelsea’s 86-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League between 2004 and 2008, much of which was overseen by Mourinho, is largely responsible for this.

Tuchel, on the other hand, has a slightly lower 60% win rate than Mourinho, who had a 59 percent win rate during his second spell in charge.

Tuchel’s statistics would be even more impressive if not for a recent blip.

Until Sunday’s 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham, the Blues had not won in four Premier League games.

