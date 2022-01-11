As the heavyweight prepares for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Dubai, watch Anthony Joshua rap to Skepta.

Watch Anthony Joshua rap to Skepta as he prepares for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Dubai.

ANTHONY JOSHUA gave an update on his Oleksandr Usyk preparations at Expo 2020 in Dubai, where he surprised attendees with some impromptu rapping.

As the event drew to a close, Joshua lightened the mood by speaking about everything boxing.

The DJ then started playing the instrumental to Skepta’s classic with brother JME, ‘That’s Not Me,’ which AJ started rapping to.

However, instead of singing the song’s lyrics, he chose to rap the lyrics to grime classic ‘Doin’ It Again.’

“What do you mean, what do you mean?” Joshua said as the podium descended.

“I’m, I’m doing it all over again.”

They attempted to stop me, but I persisted.

“I’m doing it again, Skepta.”

You’d better believe I’m going to do it again.”

Before the DJ dropped a couple of air horns, Joshua, 32, burst out laughing.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Selecta!” yelled the former unified heavyweight champion.

Boxing fans reacted positively to the viral video, with one commenting, “He’s loving it, man.”

“What have I been watching?” another inquired.

Another simply said, “Bars.”

Joshua is currently preparing for a potentially life-or-death rematch with Usyk, who outclassed him in their September fight in Tottenham.

The pair’s rematch was originally scheduled for late March, but it has now been rescheduled for April.

Joshua, a Watford midfielder, has promised to avenge the undefeated Ukrainian, telling Sky Sports: “I have high expectations of myself.”

“That’s why I felt like I never made excuses when I lost the first time, but I had a good reason.”

“I accepted my loss, but I knew I’d get it back.”

As a result, I simply brushed it aside.

But this one hurt because I gave it my all.

“There were no issues at all.”

Everything was in order.

I just went in there and lost to the night’s better man, and it hurt.

“However, it inspired me to get out of that situation.”

It killed me mentally, but I fought back, and I’m going to make amends.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS