As the Liverpool legend questions Rafa Benitez’s decision to take the Everton job, Steven Gerrard says he’ll never manage a bitter rival.

As a Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard questions Rafa Benitez’s decision to take the Everton job.

STEVEN GERRARD has explained why he will never manage a bitter rival.

Rafa Benitez’s controversial decision to accept the Everton manager’s job stunned the Liverpool legend, who had earned cult status as a Kop idol.

Benitez’s appointment appeared doomed from the start, with disgruntled Toffees fans stating that they did not want the former Liverpool manager in charge of their club.

And Gerrard, who will face a hostile welcome when he returns to Goodison Park as Aston Villa manager on Saturday, admits it is one of the few times he agrees with the Merseyside blues.

“Jobs can go right or wrong for any reason; it’s none of my business,” he said.

“However, the biggest shock and surprise for me was Rafa’s acceptance of the position in the first place.”

“Managing a competitor with whom I’ve competed for over two decades would never cross my mind.”

That’s illogical.

“Rivalries exist for a reason, and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decisions.”

“However, it simply does not cross my mind.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Gerrard spent six years at Anfield under Benitez, winning the Champions League with him in 2005 after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over AC Milan.

Everton, on the other hand, sacked the unpopular Spaniard after less than seven months in charge, and Duncan Ferguson will take over as caretaker manager for the match against Villa.

Gerrard is still perplexed as to why such a seasoned and respected manager would enter the lion’s den at a club where the majority of the fans were against him.

“It goes without saying that he’s in that bracket of top-class, world-class managers,” he continued, “and I believe he’s demonstrated that throughout his career.”

“I didn’t expect him to take the Everton job because of his legacy, his connection with Liverpool, and what he accomplished at Liverpool.”

“What happened at Everton could happen at any club if the fit isn’t right or if certain things behind the scenes don’t work out.”

“It’s not about being doomed to fail; it shouldn’t even cross your mind.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.