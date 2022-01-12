As the Liverpool star is ambushed on the pitch after Egypt’s Afcon defeat, he kindly poses for a selfie with Nigeria’s coach.

As the Liverpool star is ambushed on the pitch after Egypt’s Afcon defeat, Mo Salah kindly poses for a selfie with Nigeria’s coach.

MO SALAH once again demonstrated his class by taking a selfie with a Nigerian coach shortly after Egypt’s defeat.

Following the Africa Cup of Nations match on Tuesday, the Liverpool superstar, 29, was ambushed on the pitch.

Despite the 1-0 defeat, he did not make a fuss when a Nigerian backroom staff member grabbed him while holding his phone aloft.

Salah came to a halt to honor the request, even wrapping his arm around the star-struck fan.

The disgruntled forward then trudged back to his teammates’ locker room.

On social media, some people praised the forward for his graciousness and kindness in the face of defeat.

“Salah is an adorable guy,” one person commented.

I admired the sportsmanship displayed by Nigeria and Egypt – the AFCON is all about uniting the continent while competing for football supremacy.

Most, however, were giggling uncontrollably at the Nigerian assistant’s audacity.

“Why was one of the Nigerian coaches taking a selfie with Salah?! Let him cool arfff Omds,” one person wrote.

For his country’s first game at the rescheduled continental tournament, Salah wore his personalised adidas boots.

They haven’t yet proven to be his shooting boots.

Throughout the 90 minutes of the Group D clash, Nigeria’s defense kept the ex-Roma ace quiet, allowing him only one blocked shot.

The Super Eagles’ only goal came from Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

On the half-hour mark, he controlled brilliantly 18 yards out and volleyed home a superb volley into the top corner.

This is the only prize I haven’t yet won… hopefully we will.

For the first time in 18 years, the Pharaohs were defeated in the AFCON group stages.

It also means they have a lot of work to do if Salah is to win the prestigious trophy he has yet to win.

“I believe this is the only thing I haven’t won yet,” the captain said before the tournament.

“It was fortunate that we were able to qualify for the World Cup (in 2018) after 28 years, but I always say that I would love to win something with my country.”

“I’ve received individual awards, but that’s irrelevant.

The team prize is always given first.

“We’re going to give it our all in the hopes of winning.”

