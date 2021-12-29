As the Manchester City and England star discusses Euro racism, he offers advice he would have given himself at the age of 19.

In a radio interview with England coach Gareth Southgate, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling revealed the advice he would have given his teenage self.

And the forward spoke out about the racist abuse directed at England players during the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

Raheem Sterling, a Manchester City and England footballer, says society must never let its guard down when it comes to racism in sports.

He’s been in touch with Gareth Southgate, England’s manager.

Sterling sat down with Three Lions manager Southgate for an open and honest conversation as a guest editor on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Come off social media, don’t read anything about yourself,” the 27-year-old said when asked by his manager what advice he would give to himself as a teenager.

“I used to get man of the match awards when I first joined the team.”

“It was all fine; I was playing for England and was very enthusiastic about it.”

“And then [clicks]something happens, and it’s just bad, bad, negative, negative all the time.”

“There’s only one way you’re going to react when you’re putting this information into your brain.”

“You’ll start feeling bad about yourself, and you’ll start overthinking.”

Overthinking is something you don’t want your brain to do as a human being, not just a footballer.

“I’d advise you to avoid looking at anything that has to do with myself.”

Montenegrin fans racially abused Sterling, Danny Rose, and Callum Hudson-Odoi in March 2019.

That was a watershed moment for Southgate and the England team in their fight against racism, allowing for a more candid discussion before the team decided to take the knee at the Euros as a unit.

More to come…

