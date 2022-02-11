As the Mavericks win their fourth straight game, Doncic scores a career-high 51 points.

The Mavericks win their fourth straight game with 51 points from Doncic.

Los Angeles Clippers lose 112-105 to Dallas Mavericks.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Dallas Mavericks won their fourth straight NBA game on Friday, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105.

In the game held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Luka Doncic set a new career high with 51 points.

The Mavericks led 36-28 after Doncic scored 28 points in the first quarter, which was the highest-scoring quarter in the NBA this season.

“Well, tonight was just Luka,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said of his 22-year-old’s performance.

“The game would have been different if he had missed a couple or few of those (shots).”

But he created them, which is why he’s such an outstanding player.”

In the Western Conference standings, the Mavericks are in fifth place with 33 wins and 23 losses, while the Clippers are in eighth place with 27 wins and 30 losses.

As a result,

107-132 in favor of the Detroit Pistons over the Memphis Grizzlies.

113-112 Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat 97-112 New Orleans Pelicans

120-139 in favour of the Houston Rockets over the Toronto Raptors

112-105 Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers

131-107 in favor of the Phoenix Suns over the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York Knicks 114, Golden State Warriors 116