As The Monster returns to Tokyo, Naoya Inoue takes on Aran Dipaen, with a UK start time of TODAY, a live stream, a TV channel, and an undercard.

As The Monster returns to Tokyo, Naoya Inoue takes on Aran Dipaen, with a UK start time of TODAY, live stream, TV channel, and undercard.

Naoya Inoue, one of the most lethal punchers in boxing, returns to action in Tokyo against Aran Dipaen.

Inoue’s second fight of the year comes after a three-round victory over Filipino Michael Dasmarinas in the summer.

Dipaen is a huge underdog, and Inoue probably expected a tougher fight, but bantamweight unification fights won’t happen until 2022.

At 118 pounds, Inoue holds the WBA and IBF titles, while the WBC and WBO are held by Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casemiro, respectively.

The main card will include SIX fights, including the main event between Inoue and Dipaen.

“It’s been two years since I’ve fought in Japan, so I’m really excited.”

On Twitter, Naoya Inoue said, “Please look forward to it!”