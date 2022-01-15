As the outrage grows, the Premier League is forced to issue a lengthy statement explaining why Arsenal’s match against Tottenham was called off.

As the outrage grows, the Premier League is forced to issue a lengthy statement explaining why Arsenal vs Tottenham was called off.

After the North London derby was postponed, the Premier League was forced to issue a lengthy statement.

Arsenal asked for the game to be called off due to a lack of available players due to Covid cases, injuries, and those on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not take place this weekend, it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Following that, the Premier League issued a statement explaining their decision.

“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away match against Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for 4:30pm on Sunday 16 January,” the statement read.

“The Board accepted Arsenal’s application despite the fact that the club had fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

“The decision was made due to a combination of COVID-19, current and recent injuries, and players on African Cup of Nations duty.”

“If COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request, any club can apply for a postponement.”

“The League regrets the inconvenience and disruption caused to fans who would have attended or watched the game; we understand that postponements are frustrating for both clubs and fans.”

“The League strives to provide as much clarity as possible, but due to safety concerns, postponements are sometimes necessary.

If games are in jeopardy, the League will do everything it can to keep fans informed.

“The Premier League’s postponement rules are designed to protect players and staff’s well-being while maintaining the competition’s sporting integrity,” the statement continues.

“Club requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, using existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, which has been implemented in light of the Omicron variant.”

“The Board considers a variety of factors, including a club’s ability to field a team; COVID-19’s status, severity, and potential impact; and the players’ ability to safely prepare for and play the match.”

“Before the Board makes a decision, the League’s specialist staff scrutinizes every detail in every application.”

Football pundits reacted angrily to the Premier League’s announcement.

Gary Neville, who had been critical of the decision on Friday regarding a possible postponement of the North London derby, was unimpressed.

“Game on,” he declared.

What began as postponements due to a pandemic has evolved into clubs not fielding their strongest lineup.

“The Premier League must put an end to this right now, draw a line in the sand, and say that all games must go on unless there is an exceptional circumstance…

