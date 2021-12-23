As the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures approach, both Liverpool’s match against Leeds and Wolves’ match against Watford have been called off due to Covid outbreaks.

As the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures approached, both Liverpool’s match against Leeds and Wolves’ match against Watford were called off due to Covid outbreaks.

Liverpool’s match against Leeds has been postponed, as has Wolves’ match against Watford.

The Premier League has confirmed that neither Leeds nor Watford will be able to play at 12.30pm on Sunday.

“Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford due to Covid-19, the Premier League Board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs’ Boxing Day fixtures,” the statement read.

“The two games are Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford and Liverpool vs. Leeds United, both scheduled for 12:30 GMT on Sunday.”

“Today, the Board was able to make decisions ahead of Boxing Day, providing clarity to clubs and their supporters.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption this has caused those fans’ holiday plans.

“The League recognizes that postponing these two games will disappoint fans and understands their disappointments at a time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.”

The statement went on to say that Leeds and Watford would not have enough first-team players to play the games.

Leeds’ training ground is closed, but Watford should be able to play West Ham on December 28.

“Due to the number of players with Covid-19, injuries, and illness, the Board has concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfill their fixture this weekend,” the statement read.

“After consulting with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League, the club’s training ground has also been closed.”

“After their game against Crystal Palace FC last Saturday was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, Watford FC continues to have an insufficient number of players to field a team.”

“Watford are expected to be available for their match against West Ham United on Tuesday, December 28th, due to players coming out of isolation.”

