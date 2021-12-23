As the race for Atletico Madrid stars heats up, Manchester United is in a transfer battle with Newcastle and Tottenham for Kieran Trippier.

NINE Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Kieran Trippier, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Since joining Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, the right-back has been linked with a return to England.

However, Atletico’s demand that any buyer pay his £50 million release clause in full has deterred potential buyers so far.

According to 90Min, United is one of several clubs interested in bringing the England international back to the country.

The 31-year-old’s high-energy personality would fit in well with new boss Ralf Rangnick’s high-pressure approach.

And he’d give Aaron Wan-Bissaka some competition, as the latter has been dogged by doubts about his ability this season.

Spurs are also rumored to be interested as new manager Antonio Conte begins his rebuilding process.

After joining from Burnley in 2015, Trippier spent four years in North London.

Newcastle, a mega-rich club, is said to be among the clubs vying for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the LaLiga winner would want to join the relegation-threatened Toon.

In order to entice him to St James’ Park, the Magpies are said to be willing to make him their highest-paid player.

Trippier has played 14 times in the Spanish top flight this season, but he has missed the last four games due to a shoulder injury.

