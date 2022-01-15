As the Real Madrid legend continues to be linked with PSG, Zinedine Zidane takes a stroll with a DOG in his backpack.

As the Real Madrid legend continues to be linked with PSG, Zinedine Zidane takes a stroll while wearing a backpack with a DOG in it.

The former Real Madrid coach shared several photos from his son Enzo’s Instagram account.

A very cute dog was tucked inside Zidane’s green backpack, which accompanied a family outing.

The World Cup winner appeared to be in a good mood as he strolled through a breathtakingly beautiful setting.

It comes as he is linked with a summer transfer to PSG.

The current Ligue 1 champions lead second-placed Nice by eight points and have a game in hand.

They’ve also qualified for the Champions League’s last 16, where they’ll face Zidane’s former club Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a move away from the French capital, despite the club’s success so far this season.

The former Tottenham manager is widely regarded as one of the frontrunners to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United’s permanent manager.

And it was reported earlier this week that PSG had already persuaded Zidane to take over at the Parc des Princes from Pochettino.

When interim manager Ralf Rangnick steps down, Poch will be in a position to take over at United.

During his first season at the Bernabeu, Zidane won three Champions Leagues in a row, from 2016 to 2018.

In the 2016-17 season, he also won LaLiga, before departing at the end of the following season.

After a brief spell as manager under Santiago Solari, Zidane returned just ten months later.

In less than four months after taking over, he would secure them the LaLiga title.

Then, last season, his team was narrowly beaten by rivals Atletico Madrid for the league title.

They also missed out on a fourth Champions League final under Zidane, as they were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual Champions League winners Chelsea.

