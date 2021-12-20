As the Red Devils close in on a transfer for Boubacar Kamara, how will he allow Ralf Rangnick to play a 4-2-2-2 formation at Man Utd?

As the Red Devils close in on a transfer for Boubacar Kamara, how will he allow Ralf Rangnick to play in a 4-2-2-2 formation?

MANCHESTER UNITED are close to completing a deal for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, as Ralf Rangnick looks to assemble a team that will play in his 4-2-2-2 formation.

When the 63-year-old German manager arrived at Old Trafford last month, he immediately started using the new formation.

He’s used two deep-lying midfielders, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes, to support Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford up front.

However, Kamara, who could join Manchester United in the first few days of the January transfer window, would provide Rangnick with more quality at the back of his midfield.

The Red Devils frequently use the Fred and Scott McTominay tandem at the moment.

Rangnick also has Nemanja Matic as a backup option, as Paul Pogba is currently out with an injury.

The Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer, and he’s been linked with a move away from the Red Devils.

And, with Fred’s play improving dramatically since Rangnick’s arrival, the German might consider pairing Kamara with the Brazilian instead of McTominay.

There are a few other players who could be added to the lineup, including Alex Telles at left-back and Mason Greenwood up front for Rashford.

But United aren’t the only team interested in signing Kamara, a highly rated 22-year-old midfielder.

Barcelona is also said to be interested in the midfielder. The Catalan club is in desperate need of reinforcements in their squad.

Man Utd, on the other hand, are ahead of Xavi and his teammates in the race.

Because Kamara’s contract runs out in the summer, he will be available for a bargain in January or a free transfer at the end of the season.

Since breaking through the club’s youth system, he’s made 141 appearances for Marseille.

His boyhood club is currently second in Ligue 1 after 17 games.

Kamara has also played nine times for France’s U21 team, but has yet to earn a senior cap.

Other central midfielders linked with Manchester United include England’s Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

