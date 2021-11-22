As the sexting scandal takes a shocking turn, Tim Paine’s sister’s husband sent X-rated photos to the SAME woman.

In a shocking twist to the sexting scandal, TIM PAINE’S sister’s husband is said to have sent X-rated photos to the SAME woman as the Australian cricketer.

In the latest scandal involving the Australian cricket team, the captain resigned due to an explicit sexting scandal.

The decision came just 19 days before he was scheduled to lead Australia against England in the Ashes Down Under, though Paine is still expected to be selected for the team.

In 2018, when former skipper Steve Smith was embroiled in the ball-tampering scandal, Paine took over.

But, following backlash over his treatment of a former colleague at Cricket Tasmania in November 2017, on the eve of the first Test of the Ashes series at the Gabba in Brisbane, he has now resigned.

Paine, who is now 36, sent the woman an unsolicited photo of his penis along with a series of graphic messages.

Despite the fact that both parties were flirtatious in the leaked exchange, the female coworker was said to be taken aback and offended by the content she was forced to receive.

After learning of the lewd text messages he allegedly sent a young woman, the headmaster of an elite private school where Tim Paine’s brother-in-law coaches says he is’very disappointed’ and is considering dismissing him.

According to the Herald Sun, Paine’s brother-in-law, Shannon Tubb, allegedly sent explicit messages to the same woman, including an “unsolicited” picture of his genitals.

Tubb, who coaches the first XI cricket team at Adelaide’s prestigious Prince Alfred College, which boasts Ian and Greg Chappell among its alumni, is facing dismissal after the principal confirmed his position was being reviewed.

“We’re very disappointed,” said Headmaster Bradley Fenner, “I’ve gotten to know Shannon well over the last few years.”

It was quite a shock.

Tubb, who is married to Paine’s sister, is accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to a staffer around the same time as Paine.

In mid-2018, Cricket Australia was looking into Paine’s messages after a woman complained to Cricket Tasmania about his alleged behavior.

Tubb was a member of the Tasmanian team at the time before moving to Adelaide to pursue a career as a left-arm spinner in cricket.

He took over as coach of Prince Alfred’s first XI in 2019, but has since been fired due to alleged indiscretions.

“In light of this news,” Fenner continued, “we are reviewing Shannon’s position with us and will inform the school community in due course.”

“We’ll think about what we do, and we’ll go over this thoroughly to see what’s happened…

