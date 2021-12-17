As the Spaniard enters the final 18 months of his contract, Mikel Arteta admits he has had no discussions with Arsenal about extending his contract.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has revealed that he has had no discussions with the club about extending his contract.

After succeeding Unai Emery in North London, the Spaniard has just 18 months left on his contract, which expires in 2023.

Arteta has been in charge of the Gunners for almost two years, and he has seen the highs and lows of leadership.

The former Everton midfielder has led the club to FA Cup and Community Shield success, despite finishing eighth in both of his seasons.

After Arsenal’s first three Premier League games, he was under a lot of pressure.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has regrouped well in recent months, and after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over West Ham, the club is now fourth in the table.

Arteta was asked about his future with Arsenal during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

“No, we haven’t talked about anything like that,” he responded.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I believe we have far more important priorities right now.”

“I’m not sure [if we’ll talk in the summer], and I’m not thinking about it.”

“I’m just trying to get the most out of the team and deal with all of the situations we’re in right now.”

Things will unfold in their own time.”

Arteta also confirmed that sacked manager Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not play against the Whites at Elland Road.

After returning from an authorized trip to France a day late, the Gabonese international had his armband taken away on Tuesday due to disciplinary issues.

Aubameyang, 32, was left out of both the Southampton and West Ham matchday squads.

“No, he is not available for this game,” Arteta said when asked if the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker could play against Leeds.

“He is not available for this game,” he said when asked if he had a future at the club.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.