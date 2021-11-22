As the title race with Max Verstappen heats up, Lewis Hamilton will unleash his “spicy engine” on the fast Saudi Arabia track.

As the title race with Max Verstappen heats up, Lewis Hamilton will unleash his “spicy engine” on the quick Saudi Arabia track.

LEWIS HAMILTON is set to get a timely boost in his Formula One title fight with Max Verstappen when they meet in Saudi Arabia next month.

The new circuit is nearly finished, just in time for the first grand prix in Jeddah next week.

With high-speed corners similar to Silverstone, the street circuit is expected to be the second fastest track on the F1 calendar behind Monza.

This benefits Mercedes, as they have shown significant speed over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Another factor in Hamilton’s favor is his new “spicy engine,” which he used to win in Brazil.

“Saudi should be a good track for us,” Merc boss Toto Wolff said, “but we know this year when you think it’s a good one, it can turn the other way around, but it’s a long straight.”

“We’ll bring out our spicy engine that we didn’t use [in Qatar]for Saudi Arabia.”

Hamilton claims that his team was able to get the best performance out of his Mercedes without making any major changes.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In the last two races, he has reduced Verstappen’s lead to eight points.

“Without bringing any upgrades, we’ve definitely been able to squeeze more performance out of the package,” he added.

“Since Silverstone, we haven’t had an upgrade.

It’s been amazing to see how much we’ve progressed in small increments.

“It’s clear that the two cars are very close, so I think that sets us up for a great battle.”

“I think we’ve just been able to do a better job overall in the last two [races].”

And I’m hoping we’ll be able to continue in this format for the next two years.”

Meanwhile, race organizers in Saudi Arabia are confident that the track will be completed in time for the December 5th race and have no major concerns.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https