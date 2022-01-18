As the Toffees step up their manager search, Sam Allardyce offers to take charge of Everton but admits he is not the right man for the job.

Sam Allardyce has offered to take charge of Everton, but admits he is not the right man for the job as the Toffees continue their search for a new manager.

SAM ALLARDYCE has stated that he would be delighted to take over as manager of his former club Everton.

But he believes the right man for the job already exists at Everton, in the form of long-serving club servant and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

After Rafa Benitez was sacked at Goodison Park over the weekend, former England manager Allardyce has thrown his hat into the ring.

“If they needed me to help them out, or felt they needed me, yes I would,” Allardyce, who managed Everton for six months during the 2017-18 season, told the Liverpool Echo.

“I wouldn’t say that would have a long-term effect because I don’t believe it would be good for Everton or me.”

“The first time around, I thought I’d done everything I could to secure the job on a long-term basis, so I made the plans at the time.”

“Unfortunately, they were not interested in taking that route.

“I thought at the time that finishing eighth from the position we were in was pretty good managing that squad of players,” he says.

Ferguson, a former Scotland and Everton striker, has been part of the Toffees’ first-team coaching staff since 2014 and was Benitez’s assistant.

Big Sam, 67, believes that Big Dunc, 50, should now take over the reins.

“Now it’s Duncan’s time, and I think he’s ready,” Allardyce added.

“I will assist Duncan in any way, shape, or form that I can.

He’s a great guy.

He’s a true Everton fan, and perhaps that’s exactly what they’re looking for right now.”

Former England team-mates Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are also expected to be interviewed for the Everton job.