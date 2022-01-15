As the transfer deadline approaches, Kylian Mbappe declares that he is “not against staying at PSG” and that he is “opening contract talks.”

Kylian Mbappe, a top target for Real Madrid, is in talks with PSG about a new deal.

When his contract with the French national team expires this summer, the 23-year-old striker is expected to leave for nothing.

However, according to The Telegraph, he may be persuaded to sign a short contract extension.

Last summer, PSG reportedly turned down a £134 million Real offer because they demanded at least £171 million.

Mbappe has 18 goals and 15 assists in 26 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s Ligue 1 champions this season.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has always stated that the pacy ace will never be allowed to leave for free.

Real could still make a significant bid before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Mbappe will, however, face Real in the Champions League last 16 on February 15 in Paris and again on March 9 at the Bernabeu.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is still the favorite to take over as permanent manager of Manchester United next season.

Despite having Lionel Messi, ex-United defender Patrice Evra believes Poch will not retire by winning his first European title.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“They recruited Messi, but he is not the one who will make them win the Champions League,” Evra said to Le Parisien.

“It’s a collective, collective mental state of the entire team.”

It’s not easy; I’ve played in five finals and lost four of them.”

Mbappe was also urged by Evra to get rid of his square image.

“He’s well-educated,” he said.

“I’d like to see Kylian flee,” Evra expressed her desire.

“I think he’s a little too formatted.”

I adore him, but he’s far too tidy and conceals something.

I get the impression that I’m listening to a politician when I hear him speak.

“On the field, I hope he concentrates on the team rather than his own personal goals, because the team, not the player, is the star.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.