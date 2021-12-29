As the virus ravages the Darts World Championships, Dave Chisnall becomes the THIRD player to be KO’d by Covid.

Covid has eliminated DAVE CHISNALL for the THIRD time in the World Darts Championships.

On Wednesday, the PDC announced his withdrawal from the tournament at Ally Pally.

In the last 32, Chisnall was set to face Liam Humphries.

His opponent, on the other hand, will be given a bye into the last 16.

As a result of the virus, Gerwyn Price has requested that the entire tournament be postponed.

The news comes just one day after world No. 3 Michael van Gerwen was eliminated from the tournament after a positive drug test.

Mighty Mike, 32, believes that the organisers could have done more to keep the virus from spreading at Ally Pally.

“They actually have to check everyone at the door every day, they didn’t do that,” Van Gerwen said, expressing disappointment, confusion, and anger.

“According to the British Government, this is not necessary, but it would have been useful to protect your own organization and the World Championship.”

“The PDC will always claim that they followed the government’s rules, but they could have been scrutinized more closely.”

“There hasn’t been enough control.”

It’s now just a huge corona bomb.

“It’s as leaking as a basket, and now I’m paying a high price for it.”

It’s all the more bitter because I haven’t done anything.”

Following his second-round exit against Rob Cross, Raymond van Barneveld revealed on Christmas Eve that he had contracted the virus.

Vincent van der Voort, a fellow Dutchman, was the first active player to be sent off for Covid on Monday, ahead of his match against James Wade.

At their manager’s house, he had spent Christmas Day with Van Gerwen.

There will be more to come…