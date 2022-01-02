As the World Darts Championship approaches its conclusion, PDC chief Hearn slams Dutch diners and ‘ignorant’ stars for the ‘Covid bomb’ jibe.

Though he retired from professional darts in 2021 and passed the baton to his son Eddie, Hearn Sr continues to keep a close eye on all oche matters.

Despite numerous high-profile Covid withdrawals, the country’s leading sports promoter has gone on the offensive as the event prepares for its final on Monday night.

Following Christmas lunch with pal Vincent van der Voort, three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen tested positive for coronavirus.

Mighty Mike accused the PDC of lax health and safety protocols while in self-isolation, referring to Ally Pally as a “big corona bomb.”

Gerwyn Price, the world No. 1, called for a postponement after his third-round exit, though he later backtracked.

Hearn, on the other hand, was unconcerned about the criticism, accusing the two Dutch stars of inadvertently exposing themselves to the virus.

“When I hear these people say postpone, they don’t really understand the sports business,” PDC president Hearn, 73, said.

“It’s not a question of postponing; it’s a question of canceling or continuing.”

“When you have an event that lasts 17 or 18 days and is a global TV production, it’s too long to say to broadcasters, ‘Can you squeeze us in in a couple of weeks please?’

“It doesn’t work that way in the TV business.”

They are illiterate.

As a result, we must continue.

We must persevere.

“How good have the players at the PDC been in that regard? Ninety-five out of 96 have been double-vaccinated.”

A single dose has been given to the 96th player.

“When you compare that to other sports, particularly football, it shows that they are putting forth a genuine effort.”

They are, after all, self-isolating, testing themselves on a regular basis, and announcing their failures.

“We suffered a significant loss in Michael van Gerwen.

Vincent van der Voort was one of our team members who passed away.

Dave Chisnall was taken from us.

But, I have to say, hindsight is an excellent advisor.

“I saw Vincent van der Voort and Michael van Gerwen in a restaurant and on their way to a hotel on social media.

“You know, that wasn’t the best move, was it?”

Hearn has spent 45 years promoting darts, snooker, and boxing, as well as owning Leyton Orient, and the Covid pandemic is proving to be his most difficult challenge yet.

Nonetheless, he believes there is a responsibility to continue, whether or not there are fans present, to ensure that live sport is maintained…

