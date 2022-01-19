As Tottenham celebrates a last-gasp comeback win at Leicester, Moura leaps into the arms of a steward, breaking Bergwijn’s record.

LUCAS MOURA jumped into the arms of a bemused steward to celebrate Tottenham’s incredible comeback against Leicester.

Steven Bergwijn scored two last-gasp goals in Spurs’ thrilling 3-2 victory.

In the process, the Dutchman broke a Premier League record.

Leicester led 2-1 until super-sub Bergwijn equalized in the 95th minute.

But the winger went one better, scoring in the 97th minute to stun Leicester fans.

Bergwijn’s second goal in as many minutes elicited jubilation from Tottenham fans who had traveled to the King Power Stadium.

Spurs players then dashed towards the away end to join in the raucous celebrations.

However, the joy of the occasion got the better of Moura, who famously scored a 96th-minute winner against Ajax to send Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The Brazilian dashed across the field before leaping into the arms of a bemused steward, who demonstrated his own strength by lifting Moura with only one arm.

Bergwijn rewrote the record books, giving Tottenham even more reason to celebrate their dramatic win.

The last time a Premier League team came back to win was in May 2012, when Man City defeated QPR 3-2.

With the timer at 91:14, Roberto Mancini’s side were 2-1 down before scoring the first of two late goals to seal a historic first Premier League title.

Spurs were down 2-1 until the 94:52 mark of Wednesday’s game before rallying thanks to Bergwijn’s double.

The previous record of over three and a half minutes has been shattered.

Antonio Conte will be hoping that Spurs’ morale is boosted by the win, which puts them in a strong position to finish in the top four.

Harry Kane scored his 250th club goal in the game, almost 11 years to the day after his first, which he scored while on loan at Leyton Orient.

Following Patson Daka’s opener, Kane equalized for 1-1, with James Maddison’s 76th-minute strike putting Leicester ahead until Bergwijn’s fateful brace.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.