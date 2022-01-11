As Tuchel plots a January transfer swoop for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, Chelsea are set to compete with Bayern Munich for his services.

As Tuchel plots a January transfer swoop for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, Chelsea are set to compete with Bayern Munich for his signature.

According to reports, Chelsea is interested in signing Sergino Dest of Barcelona.

However, if the Blues are to sign the American, they will have to compete with Bayern Munich.

The German giants have been tracking the right-back since before Barca paid £17.5 million to sign him from Ajax in 2020.

Given the Catalan giants’ current financial woes, they may pursue Dest once more.

Chelsea, on the other hand, may prove to be a stumbling block.

Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the flying full-back, according to Bild.

The Blues may make a move for him later this month, according to the report.

Dest, who is 21 years old, can play on either flank and is at ease as a wing-back.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Chelsea are currently without England international Reece James, who has a hamstring injury.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the veteran, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Tuchel, 48, has experimented with wing-backs Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.

A new option, on the other hand, would be preferred.

In recent years, the Blues have let go of a number of talented right wing-backs.

In January 2020, Tariq Lamptey joined Brighton.

Tino Livramento, on the other hand, has thrived since leaving Stamford Bridge for first-team football at Southampton.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.