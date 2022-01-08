As Tyson Fury’s personal chef George Lockhart flies into Morecambe for the March 26 fight camp, he makes a “big announcement.”

Following the arrival of an important member of his team, TYSON FURY appears to have started his latest training camp.

The WBC heavyweight champion will defend his title for the second time in March, though an opponent has yet to be determined.

But that hasn’t stopped him from starting his fight camp, for which he has enlisted the help of renowned nutritionist George Lockhart once again.

On Friday afternoon, Fury posted a video of himself and the former MMA fighter eating lunch, implying that preparations for his next fight are in the works.

“Hello, guys,” he said.

I’m going to make a big announcement.

The real work has begun.

“At long last, the great man has arrived.”

George, how are you?

“I’m in good shape,” Lockhart replied.

“Baby, I’m ready to rock.”

“Ready to smash 2022?” Fury then asked Conor McGregor’s former nutritionist.

“Amen,” Lockhart simply said.

“You know what time it is when you see big George Lockhart here,” an ecstatic Fury added.

“Wrestling time!”

Lockhart has wasted no time in getting started, preparing a protein-rich breakfast for Fury ahead of a Saturday workout.

The WBC has ordered Fury, 33, to face Dillian Whyte in a much-anticipated Battle of Britain.

However, the fight has yet to take place because Whyte has made a fuss over the proposed 80-20 purse split in Fury’s favor.

In the event that a fight with Whyte does not materialize, Team Fury is said to have considered other options.

And, with or without Whyte, co-promoter Frank Warren is adamant that the former unified heavyweight champion will fight on March 26.

“Tyson wants the fight at the end of March,” he told iFL TV.

“As a group, we’re also considering other possibilities.

Whatever happens, he intends to fight on March 26.

“I won’t tell you where it is.”

“We have a date here, but it may be elsewhere.”

“The truth is, he prefers to fight at that time.”

“It’s always been my dream to fight at Old Trafford,” he added.

