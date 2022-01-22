As Villa manager Steve Bruce strolls down Goodison tunnel, watch ice-cold Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard stare down jeering Everton fans.

As Villa manager Steve Bruce strolls down Goodison tunnel, ice-cold Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard faces jeering Everton fans.

As he was jeered off the pitch at half-time, ASTON VILLA manager Steve Gerrard fixed his gaze on Everton fans.

The home fans were more concerned about Gerrard’s Liverpool legend status than about his team’s 1-0 lead thanks to Emi Buendia’s header.

Without a doubt, Steven Gerrard is fully prepared for this! pic.twitter.comzW7wmr3Gxf

The 41-year-old was accosted by the Goodison faithful as he made his way to the tunnel.

Gerrard, on the other hand, did not lose his rag; instead, he simply returned a wry smile, as one might expect after seeing his team lead at half-time.

Jake Humphrey, a Sky Sports commentator, seemed impressed with Gerrard’s demeanor.

“Look at this as he walks away, he’s looking straight at the Everton fans,” he said.

“They were informing him that they are well aware of Liverpool’s and Everton’s history.”

“And he seemed to enjoy it; he’d been in that position before.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

At full-time, the Liverpool legend was even more delighted as Villa held on for the three points.

“Still got it,” he said as he kicked a ball on the whistle.

Before sticking his tongue out, he laughed at the home fans.

The disgraceful scenes that followed Buendia’s opener at Goodison Park, on the other hand, had nothing positive to say.

Matty Cash of Villa and Lucas Digne, who left Everton earlier this month, were both knocked out after being hit in the head by objects thrown by Blues fans.

Digne, who left Goodison less than a fortnight ago after a squabble with now-fired Rafa Benitez to join Gerrard at Villa, was the man who assisted Buendia.

Villa took the lead at the end of a lackluster first half thanks to a corner in the final seconds before the break.

Emiliano Buendia rose highest to flick the ball over Jordan Pickford and into the far corner after a cross was whipped into the box.

However, in disgusting scenes on Merseyside, the celebrations were abruptly cut short.

While Cash was congratulating his teammates, a bottle appeared to be thrown from the home section, striking him in the head.

As a small cheer erupted from the crowd, the Poland international fell to the ground, but luckily for him, he was able to get back up and continue playing.

Former Everton full-back Digne also went down while checking on his Villa teammate as bottles rained down on the pitch.

For more information, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.