As West Ham’s Champions League hopes fade after a disastrous December, Manchester United is given a boost in the £100 million Declan Rice transfer race.

Manchester United has been given a boost in the £100 million Declan Rice transfer race, as West Ham’s Champions League hopes fade after a disastrous December.

WEST HAM’S poor December has given Manchester United a significant boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice.

Rice is one of United’s top summer transfer targets, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick agreed to the club continuing their detailed evaluation of him.

They are aware that they will require £100 million to persuade West Ham to sell their England midfielder.

However, there were genuine concerns that the Irons could sabotage any deal by qualifying for the Champions League.

Rice, 22, has two years left on his contract, and top-level European football would give them tremendous leverage in rejecting any offers.

If they do not finish in the top four, however, it will be difficult to match their ambitions.

And dropping to eight points from 18 last month has dealt a serious setback to those hopes.

West Ham, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on Saturday, defeating Crystal Palace 3-2 to reclaim fifth place.

United are expected to take advantage of the opportunity in the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for a big bid at the end of the season, according to SunSport.

Rice would be the focal point of their team.

They may not have it all their own way in the race to sign one of England’s best players, as Manchester City and Chelsea are both long-time admirers.

Both clubs have kept a wary eye on the situation, with the Hammers adamant that their talisman is not for sale.

They may make a move if there is any indication that a deal is possible.

