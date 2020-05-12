Asensio’s de-escalation

Sixty days after the head of Real Madrid’s medical services, Dr. Niko Mihic, announced to the first team that he was taking a serious risk in Valdebebas due to the positive of fellow basketball section Trey Thompkins, the team led by Zidane He stepped on the grass of the sports city again. It was a day of contrasts, with the hope of returning to training and the prospect of being able to retake the championship in a month, but also the strangeness of the new routine imposed by protocol, which hardly matches the idiosyncrasy of a team sport how is soccer.

There were a total of 28 players, all members of the first squad plus Altube and Castilla’s youth squad Javier Hernández and Luis Federico, who exercised in two shifts yesterday, the first at 09.00 and the second at 11.00. In the latter was Marco Asensio, who technically cannot be said to have trained normally with the rest of the group, because the sessions were individual as the zero phase of the de-escalation marks, but he is in a position to be one of the staff as far as the work sessions begin to be between six and eight players, as indicated by phase one.

“Marco is like an oak with his leg and his spirit”, they tell from the locker room, happy to see the Balearic already recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered last summer during the second preseason game of the North American tour, against Arsenal . Asensio, in poor support, suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee. A stick for the Balearic, who had returned from vacation like a bull and was being the highest-performing footballer of the preseason until that damn July 24.

Operated on August 7 by Dr. Manuel Leyes, the scheduled date of his return to the team was set for the second half of April, a deadline that met military discipline thanks to a demanding eight-day recovery work, six days a week. Even on the Christmas holidays, he kept his foot on the gas, aware of the importance of rehabilitation in an injury of this type: “You have to cross your fingers because many of these cases have relapses, and not only in the same leg but also in the another, that he forces himself in excess to protect the injured one ”, they explain in the club, hoping to see Asensio again as a suitable player, but also cautious when analyzing his return. One thing is the medical discharge, which has it, and another is the competitive discharge, which will be polished during these five weeks of training and, especially, when the League returns in mid-June.

Two “signings”

Except for a step back or an unexpected setback in this spring preseason, Asensio will be a signing with capital letters for the outcome of the League. One more weapon for Madrid, who needs to recover two points from Barcelona to re-enter the leadership and depend on himself to win the championship. With Asensio, those of Zidane gain in verticality, stride, medium distance shot and speed in transitions. It was the French coach who bet on him in the summer of 2016 and four years later his confidence in the Balearic Islands remains intact.

Another unexpected incorporation was that of Hazard, as Asensio, benefited by the stoppage of the coronavirus health emergency. Operated two months ago in Dallas of a fissure in the right distal fibula, he was no longer available until next season, but now he will be another “signing”. Yesterday he touched the ball and it looked fine: “It looks very good,” they reveal at the club. .