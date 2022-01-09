Ashes 2021-22: England should fire Ashley Giles and then get rid of his useless job.

England should sack Ashley Giles and then get rid of his pointless job entirely before the 2021-22 Ashes series.

What is the point of Giles’ role now that he has absolved himself of responsibility for the tour, offered no concrete changes to avoid a repeat, and claims that many of the problems are beyond his control anyway?

SYDNEY — On the eve of the fourth Ashes Test, Ashley Giles was combative in his remarks to the assembled media at the SCG.

He was defensive about his own job as England’s director of cricket, which is in jeopardy after a year in which he prioritized rest and rotation over Test series in India and at home against New Zealand.

In each, key players were permitted to miss games.

The goal was to have a fresh and competitive squad for the Ashes series.

All we’ve had is a stale, exhausted team making the same old mistakes and putting up one of the least competitive Ashes challenges ever.

Covid is a key mitigating factor, as Giles correctly points out.

Many of these players have been in bubbles for the better part of two years.

Despite this, he has refused to take responsibility for a schedule that has put England’s players on the verge of burnout.

The response was, “It’s not my remit.”

If not, why not? You can’t cite your concern for mental health and the need for rest and rotation on the one hand while doing nothing to address the source of the problem on the other.

When you see a schedule that not only jeopardizes the integrity of England’s cricket but also the mental well-being of the players, it should be the director of cricket’s job to challenge authority.

Giles also mentioned the need for systemic change to close the gap between county and Test performance, claiming that sacking him or coach Chris Silverwood would be futile without it.

He, on the other hand, gave no indication of how that systemic change might manifest.

There was also a defense of his decision last year to eliminate the national selector role and give Silverwood complete control.

“We’re talking about going back to a system that’s 150 years old,” he explained.

The 48-year-old, unsurprisingly, abdicated all responsibility for England’s performance in Australia.

And, despite his insistence, he.

