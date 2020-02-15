Ashley Young reveals he is loving life at Inter Milan after Manchester United exit 

Ashley Young has revealed he is loving life at Inter Milan after deciding to end his nine-year association with Manchester United to seal a move to Italy.

The 34-year-old wing back joined Antonio Conte’s side for just £1.5million in January as his contract at Old Trafford was up in the summer.

And Young has admitted the move to the San Siro has been everything he hoped for.

Young, speaking after his side’s 4-2 win over city rivals AC Milan, told talkSPORT: ‘It’s not strange at all. I wanted a new challenge and I’ve got a new challenge and I’m loving every minute of my time out here.

‘And, like I said, yesterday [Sunday] was an unbelievable feeling and I’m delighted we got the three points.’

Young said experiencing the atmosphere at the San Siro is something he has relished since putting on the famous black and blue shirt.

He added on playing at the San Siro: ‘It definitely is [up there]. I came here to play football and win games, and when you come and win in the Milan derby in the way we did, it’s just an incredible feeling.

‘I don’t think it gets any better than that.’

Inter’s victory over AC Milan saw them leapfrog Juventus into first position in Serie A.