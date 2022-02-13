Asked to choose between legends Keane and Scholes, Bruno Fernandes picks his dream midfield.

When asked to choose between legends Keane and Scholes, Bruno Fernandes chooses his dream midfield.

BRUNO FERNANDES couldn’t decide between Paul Scholes and Roy Keane in his ideal Manchester United midfield, so he included both of them.

The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder bet on himself to fit in with the two Old Trafford veterans.

During a Qandamp;A on the club website, Fernandes was asked which of Keane and Scholes he preferred.

In 480 appearances for United, Keane scored 51 goals, while Scholes scored 155 goals in 718 games.

Both were pivotal in the club’s success, particularly in the 1999 Treble-winning season.

Former Sporting CP midfielder Fernandes couldn’t decide between them, so he named both of them in his ideal midfield.

“This is a tough one, eh?” he said. “I believe it’s the toughest one yet.”

So, I’m not sure.

“It would be better if I could have both, because I need someone to kick everyone and recover balls behind me, like Roy Keane does, as well as the ability to pass the ball to the guys up front.”

“If you look at Roy Keane, he’s the type of player that any team would want.

Teams may play in a variety of ways, but he is available to all.

“Normally, you need a guy like this whether you play in possession or on the counter.

“I think Roy Keane is a fantastic player who can provide me with a lot of back-up cover.”

“It would be fantastic to play alongside Scholes.

“If I can play with both, I’ll play with Roy Keane in the back and Scholes in front of me.”

“Because Scholes and I can both score in the area.”

“We want to score, we want to be in the area, and we might need Roy Keane’s help.”

Keane would agree because Fernandes, who has three goals and four assists in nine appearances for United, is a huge fan of his.

The 50-year-old believes the midfielder’s “arrogance” has aided his outstanding start at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, according to Scholes, will follow in the footsteps of club legend Eric Cantona.