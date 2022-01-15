Aslan Karatsev vs. Andy Murray: Player ratings, highlights, and key moments as the Brit is blown away in Sydney.

Murray was defeated in his first final since winning the title in Antwerp in 2019 by 2021 breakthrough player Karatsev, 6-3 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev blew Andy Murray away in the Sydney Tennis Classic, winning in straight sets to deny the former world No. 1 his first title in over two years.

Murray had blunted Reilly Opelka’s massive serve in the semi-finals with a tactically astute return and serve – but the more rounded Karatsev and the effects of more than seven hours on the court during the week proved too much for him.

Murray’s stated goal for 2022 is to win another title, and it would have been nice to accomplish that just two weeks into the new year, but Karatsev had other plans.

The Russian had already defeated one British player in the semi-final, Dan Evans, though it appeared that he had aided his countryman by keeping Karatsev on the court for more than three hours.

However, the 28-year-old, who made a sensational comeback at the Australian Open last year by going from qualifying to the semi-finals, showed no ill effects and hit winner after winner, leaving Murray with his hands up in the air and wondering what he could do to stop the Russian.

In the end, it was all for naught, and Karatsev was awarded a title he richly deserved.

410 – Andy Murray

Murray, being such a harsh critic, would probably give himself a lower score.

But, truth be told, he didn’t put up much of a fight until he was down 3-1 in the second set, at which point it was a mountain to climb.

The signature crosscourt forehand winner back behind Karatsev, brushing up the side of the ball to bend it over the net and away from his opponent, was a rare moment of magic.

If we’re looking for positives, his first serve percentage improved in the second set, but it was so low in the first, at just 48%, that finding upsides is difficult.

Murray had a good week overall, and the one-sided final should not detract from that.

..

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Andy Murray vs Aslan Karatsev: Player ratings, highlights and key moments as Brit is blown away in Sydney