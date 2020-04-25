ASSE: Offer a European ticket in Lyon, Caïazzo tousse

AS Saint-Etienne cannot offer the Stade de France to the Green People, but depriving OL of a European ticket will be a real pleasure.

This Saturday, April 25, 2020 was to be a milestone in the long history of AS Saint-Etienne, since the Greens were to face Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France. But the coronavirus epidemic has passed through there and finally ASSE must still wait before playing this match, even if there is already a certainty it is that if it is played this final will be contested behind closed doors. For Bernard Caïazzo, the disappointment is great not to see AS Saint-Etienne making his return to the final of this major test with his supporters, but the president of the Greens is trying to find positive if sometimes the Coupe de France stopped there.

It is on the Lyon side that the boss of ASSE sees reason to rejoice. “ The Federation decides, we do not have to give our opinion. We would have preferred to play later with our supporters. But even in August, it seems, we won’t have supporters in the stadiums. So, we will be obliged to play according to the directives of the FFF. If the final is not played, it will mean that the championship does not end. OL would then risk taking the place in the Europa League (if the classification were stopped at the end of the 27th day). But we have no right to complain. I think of the elderly in retirement homes who cannot see the family ”, Relativizes, in Le Progrès, Bernard Caïazzo. It is not certain, however, that this will alleviate the bitterness of the supporters of AS Saint-Etienne who were impatiently awaiting this moment.