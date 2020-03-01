ASSE: Thiago Mendes is not summoned, Rafael returns

This Sunday (9:00 p.m.), Olympique lyonnais will host St-Etienne for the 27th day of Ligue 1. For this much anticipated derby, Rudi Garcia has summoned 20 players. Thiago Mendes is out of the group. Rafael returns when Tete is suspended.

After its great success against Juventus Turin Wednesday (1-0), Olympique Lyonnais welcomes its neighbor Stéphane for the derby Sunday (9:00 p.m.) for this poster, Rudi garcia retained 20 players. Thiago Mendes is the main absent from this list. The Brazilian community is not summoned by the French technician. Suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, Kenny Tete will also be missed. Affected by numerous blows against the Bianconeri, Maxwel Cornet was uncertain, he is finally part of the group for this 27th day. Injured against Strasbourg, the right side Rafael is operational again while Youssouf Koné is in recovery.

OL derby group:

Lopes, Tatarusanu – Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal, Andersen, Rafael, Dubois – Aouar, Tousart, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Jean Lucas – Dembélé, Terrier, Toko-Ekambi, Cherki, Traoré, Cornet, Gouiri