Galatasaray have released Brazilian midfielder Assuncao.

Only two appearances for Istanbul club for the 21-year-old midfielder

On Friday, Galatasaray announced Gustavo Assuncao’s departure.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Lions on loan with a purchase option from Famalicao in Portugal at the start of the season.

However, the Brazilian player did not have much of an opportunity to play for the Istanbul team.

He only played two times for the club.