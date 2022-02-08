Aster Vranckx, a Wolfsburg sensation, ‘dreams of a Chelsea transfer’ and is ‘using the Bundesliga club as a stepping stone.’

According to reports, WOLFSBURG midfielder Aster Vranckx aspires to play for Chelsea.

In the Bundesliga, the 19-year-old midfielder is establishing himself as a promising young talent.

On Sunday, he showed what he’s capable of by scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Furth.

And, according to Bild, the adolescent is a Chelsea supporter.

That could indicate that he wants to play for the European champions at Stamford Bridge.

Wolfsburg is thought to be just a’stepping stone’ for him to move on to bigger and better things in the future.

And he’s considering a move to one of the big clubs in England or Spain.

He is also said to be a big Real Madrid supporter.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Vranckx joined Wolfsburg from Mechelen in Belgium last summer for £5 million.

Bayern Munich and AC Milan were both interested in him, but he chose the 2009 German champions.

So far this season, the youngster has made 16 appearances in all competitions, including four games in the Champions League.

Belgian’s U21s have also given him a cap.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.