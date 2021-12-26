Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 3: Romelu Lukaku comes off the bench to help the Blues win after an own goal by Reece James.

Aston Villa 3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku comes off the bench to help the Blues win after an own goal by Reece James.

ROMELU LUKAKU came off the bench to help Chelsea win a crucial match against Aston Villa.

At Villa Park, the Belgium international came on as a half-time substitute and scored the game-winning goal within ten minutes.

On 28 minutes, Reece James headed Matt Targett’s whipped cross into his own net, giving Villa a bizarre lead.

Chelsea leveled the score after only six minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was taken down in the area by Matty Cash’s clumsy tackle.

From the penalty spot, Jorginho made no mistake, sending Emi Martinez the wrong way.

Lukaku then brushed off Target and Ezri Konsa in injury time to earn a second Blues penalty.

Jorginho took another step forward and tucked himself into the bottom corner.

There will be more later…