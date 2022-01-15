Aston Villa 2 Man United 2: Philippe Coutinho scores a dramatic equalizer on his debut to put an end to the Red Devils’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

Aston Villa 2 Man United 2: Philippe Coutinho scores a dramatic equaliser on his debut to end the Red Devils’ hopes of finishing in the top four.

In a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester United, PHILIPPE COUTINHO came off the bench to earn Aston Villa a point.

After Bruno Fernandes scored in each half, the Red Devils appeared to be on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Jacob Ramsey, a Villans youngster, equalized in the 77th minute before setting up Coutinho four minutes later.

From close range, the Brazilian found himself unmarked, and he made no mistake as he fired into the net.

United is now in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League after failing to close the gap on the top four teams.

With a win, they would have closed the gap on fourth-placed West Ham to three points, but Ralf Rangnick’s side are still in seventh place.

