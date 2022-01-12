Aston Villa are closing in on a £25 million transfer for Lucas Digne from Everton, while Anwar El Ghazi is set to move in the opposite direction.

Aston Villa are closing in on a £25 million transfer for Lucas Digne from Everton, with Anwar El Ghazi set to move in the opposite direction.

Everton defender Lucas Digne is reportedly close to joining ASTON VILLA in a £25 million deal.

In recent weeks, the 28-year-old has been dropped from Rafa Benitez’s team as he seeks a move away from Goodison Park.

And Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard, are expected to offer him a way out of Merseyside as they negotiate a transfer fee for the Frenchman.

It follows Benitez’s announcement earlier this month that Digne wishes to leave the club.

“That is football, and it’s very simple,” he said. “If the transfer window closes on the 31st of January, and he’s here, OK, we have to start doing what we have to do.”

“Right now, he’s got what he’s got in his head, and we have to deal with the players who want to be here.”

Since joining Everton from Barcelona in 2018, Digne has made 127 appearances for the Toffees, scoring six goals and assisting 20 others.

Meanwhile, Anwar El-Ghazi of Villa could join the Toffees as part of a separate deal.

With the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona until the end of the season, Gerrard’s Villa have already dipped their toe in the transfer market.

On Wednesday, Coutinho will begin training with the rest of his new teammates.

Coutinho, who previously played for Liverpool, said of joining the club, “I’ve known Stevie for a long time.”

“I had a lot of fun with him and learned a lot from him.”

He’s someone I admire greatly.

“I’m hoping to give it my all here.”

I’m going to put in a lot of effort, and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to collaborate effectively.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season here.”

Villa are currently 14th in the Premier League table, having won seven of their first 19 games.

However, since Gerrard took over from Dean Smith, they have appeared to be a much better team.

They were also unfortunate to be knocked out of the FA Cup on Monday night, losing 1-0 to Manchester United despite dominating the game for the majority of the time.

