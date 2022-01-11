Aston Villa fans are furious, believing they should have had a last-minute penalty against Manchester United for Luke Shaw’s challenge.

Aston Villa fans are furious, believing they should have been awarded a late penalty for Luke Shaw’s challenge on Manchester United.

After last night’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United, ASTON VILLA supporters are likely to feel cheated.

After a three minute and 36 second VAR check, a Danny Ings equaliser was disallowed, leaving fans fuming.

They also believe that a late penalty should have been applied.

As John McGinn swung in an 87th-minute corner, Ezri Konsa and Luke Shaw tussled.

As Konsa stole a base on Shaw, Shaw appeared to lose control of the ball.

The Villa ace was caught in the chops by the left-back who swung a lazy arm around.

Despite having forensically examined Ings’ goal and seemingly looking for any possible means with which they could rule it out, neither referee Michael Oliver nor VAR Darren English were interested.

The incident went mostly unnoticed by the BBC in the United Kingdom.

Villa supporters, however, were certainly aware of it.

“Just saw this still,” one person wrote.

Shaw’s gaze is fixed on Konsa, not on the ball.

It’s a hefty reprimand.

avfc.” (hashtag)

“He could have shot him and it wouldn’t have been given,” another raged.

“No way was it a pen for villa. konsa clearly headbutts shaw’s elbow and united should have gotten a pen,” a third joked.

“And there’s a second yellow,” a fourth said.

If the game had been properly reffed, Shaw could have received four yellow cards.”

Villa were subsequently eliminated from the competition, with Scott McTominay’s first-half header securing victory for the underwhelming Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick’s team did not impress the pundits.

While Alan Shearer and Dion Dublin both expressed their desire to see Marcus Rashford at his best once more.

